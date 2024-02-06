WATCH LIVE

Here's why you may have had trouble getting gas during the storm

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 6:25AM
If you had trouble getting gas during a very rainy Monday, you weren't alone. Here's why that may have been the case.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you had trouble getting gas during a very rainy Monday, you weren't alone.

Eyewitness News received reports from several people saying they pulled into a gas station, only to find pumps cordoned off and out of service.

So what's the problem?

One gas station attendant told us it's the rain. He says the pumps have sensors to detect gas leaks. When too much water gets in, it triggers the sensors even though there is no leak. That shuts down the pumps.

The attendant said it's just a matter of getting someone in to drain the water to get the pumps working again.

