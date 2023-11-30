Residents have been unable to cook or take hot showers - some microwaving water just to give their kids a bath.

Residents frustrated at Santa Fe Springs building's lack of gas service for 2 weeks

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of a Santa Fe Springs apartment complex say they've been living without natural gas service for nearly two weeks.

Tenants of Placita Park Apartments have been unable to cook or take hot showers - some microwaving water just to give their kids a bath.

One couple who has a daughter with leukemia says it has been a struggle to keep her comfortable.

"We've been sitting in 55-degree weather. We have no heat. We can't take a hot shower. We've been eating fast food, spending hundreds of dollars trying to just make sure she's taken care of," said Tamora Harris.

The gas is apparently out during ongoing repairs to damaged infrastructure.

City Manager René Bobadilla answered questions from frustrated residents Tuesday night during a town hall.

Bobadilla says he believes the gas will be fully restored by Wednesday.

The city will be bringing in housing rights advocates on Friday to offer free legal support.