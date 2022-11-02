Laguna Beach ballot measure would raise minimum wage for hotel workers to $18 an hour

Another provision of Measure S would require hotels to equip room attendants with devices like panic buttons for safety.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach residents will soon vote on Measure S which looks to increase the minimum wage hotel workers earn to $18 an hour.

Unite Here Local 11 represents hotel workers throughout Southern California and is sponsoring the measure.

"They're the backbone of the hospitality industry," said Unite Here Local 11 co-president Ada Briceño.

Briceño said most hotel workers in Laguna Beach can't afford to the live in the city.

"The workers need to survive," Briceño said. "We need to take responsibility and pay them a living wage so they're not one paycheck away from homelessness as they live now.

Also, she said another provision of Measure S would require hotels to equip room attendants with devices like panic buttons.

Briceño said these workers often work alone in hotel rooms and are prone to sexual harassment.

"It's a device that's worn in someone's clothing that they can press and someone will come automatically and help them if they're in trouble," Briceño said.

People opposed to Measure S say it's unnecessary and the Los Angeles-based union is trying to force restrictions on Laguna Beach hotel employees.

They argue panic buttons are already provided at every hotel and resort in the city.

They said it also restricts voluntary overtime which employees depend on.

If Measure S passes, the minimum wage would also be raised by $1 each year through 2026.