A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in an alley in Laguna Beach, prosecutors said.

Suspect in Laguna Beach murder pleads not guilty; accused of killing woman with fire extinguisher

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man charged with murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in Laguna Beach pleaded not guilty Monday.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.

Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, was charged Friday with special circumstances murder during a kidnapping with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. The weapon was a fire extinguisher, the criminal complaint alleges. He pleaded not guilty through an attorney during his court appearance.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Orange County Superior Court, Rojas-Moreno is accused of using a fire extinguisher as a weapon in the killing of Tatum Goodwin, which he allegedly committed "in the commission and attempted commission of the crime of kidnapping."

Rojas-Moreno remains in custody without bail.

Goodwin, a San Clemente resident, was found dead by a construction worker Sunday morning in a secluded area behind the restaurant where she worked, authorities said. Whether she and the suspect knew each other remains unclear.

The body of a 27-year-old woman was found in an alley near the Laguna Beach restaurant where she worked, according to friends.

Family and friends of Goodwin spoke with Eyewitness News outside the courtroom Monday. Though they did not wish to be interviewed on camera, they said they don't know Rojas-Moreno and claim Goodwin didn't either.

"There is no soul to look at there," Goodwin's sister told ABC7.

"It was a random act of sinful hate," added a family member.

Rojas-Moreno, who is a bartender, allegedly approached the victim in a parking lot near the crime scene about 1 a.m., according to prosecutors. The two worked in the same area, but it was unclear if the defendant was working that evening.

When her body was found, a sandbag had been placed over her head, prosecutors said.

Investigators suspect he dragged the victim to the rear of the parking lot and down an alley behind a movie theater that is under construction, where he allegedly beat her to death with the fire extinguisher, prosecutors said.

Rojas-Moreno' pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

City News Service contributed to this report.