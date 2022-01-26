Portola HS basketball player target of racist slurs during match-up against Laguna Hills

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11316714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother has been charged after allegedly instructing her daughter to hit a fellow basketball player during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a Portola High School basketball player was the target of racist slurs during a game in Laguna Hills last week.According to a statement issued by the Saddleback Valley Unified School District on Tuesday, "inappropriate and inflammatory racist comments" were made by a Laguna Hills High School student during Friday's match-up against Portola.The student was attending the game and began making comments toward the Portola player."The language and connotations expressed by the words used do not represent the culture, attitudes, or feelings of the students and staff of LHHS, nor those of Saddleback Valley Unified School District (SVUSD)," said the district.The district said the Laguna Hills student has since been disciplined.Although apologies are necessary, they do not suffice," said SVAUSD Superintendent Dr. Crystal Turner. "The words used by this student will never be acceptable. This is a learning opportunity for our school communities that there is ongoing work to be done in building continued mutual respect and understanding. Administrators from LHHS and PHS will continue working together to use the incident to teach, learn and heal."The parents of the Portola H.S. students took their concerns to city leaders during Tuesday night's Irvine City Council meeting.