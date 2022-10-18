Authorities searching for car of suspected homicide victim after body found in Laguna Niguel hotel

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators in Orange County are seeking the public's help with a homicide investigation after a 36-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to the hotel and discovered the body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide due to its "suspicious nature" but further details surrounding the circumstances were not provided.

Authorities are now searching for Pinedareta's car that went missing from the scene. It's a 1999 gray Honda Civic with the license plate 8BLU923.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department at (714) 288-6740.