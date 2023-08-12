Former LA priest helps Maui residents displaced by fires as need for resources grows

"Though we don't have a lot of services of anything out here, the community, the locals, ourselves, we are pitching in and taking care of each other," he told his sister via Zoom, which was the first time he was able to talk to her due to spotty cellphone service.

"We have no communication with anybody that's official. No cable. No electricity. No internet. No water now. No propane."

KIHEI, Hawaii (KABC) -- Father Ken Deasy moved to the historic town of Lahaina on Maui when he retired from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles five years ago.

The dangerous wildfires that have now claimed the lives of at least 80 people came within one mile of his home and since Tuesday, Deasy has been doing what he's always done: helping those in need.

Eyewitness News met Deasy on Saturday at Saint Theresa Church in Khei on Maui's southwest shore.

He loaded up two trucks filled with much-needed supplies set to be delivered to Lahaina, which was mostly "destroyed" by the fires, according to officials. The most vital need? Water.

"Our water is off, and it's dirty right now so they're telling us not to drink the water," said Deasy. "It's like being in Kenya. It's like being in Haiti. I wish I could do open fires because then I could make bigger pots of rice and beans, but I don't dare put an open fire."

Deasy grew up in La Cañada Flintridge where friends and family have been concerned about his safety.

Deasy made contact with his sister Terry, who lives in La Crescenta, and the two were able to communicate via text - but service has been spotty.

On Saturday, Eyewitness News was able to connect the siblings over Zoom.

"We're all very frustrated right now to be honest with you," Deasy told his sister, who was happy to see his face. "We have no communication with anybody that's official. No cable. No electricity. No internet. No water now. No propane."

But the Aloha spirit - which is the reason Deasy moved to Maui - is helping him push through tough days to help those who have lost everything.

"Though we don't have a lot of services of anything out here, the community, the locals, ourselves, we are pitching in and taking care of each other," he told Terry.

"That's so great," she said.

As Deasy made his way to Lahaina, he came across hundreds of vehicles stuck at a standstill with the road completely blocked. That didn't stop him from finding a different place to deliver supplies.

"Once he gets his focus, nothing is going to stop him," said Terry. "He will do it."

A state of emergency has been declared for the whole island, while all nonessential travel to the popular vacation destination is being discouraged, officials said. The Big Island of Hawaii has also been affected by wildfires.

According to the Pacific Disaster Center, an estimated total of 2,719 structures were exposed to the Lahaina fire; 2,207 structures were damaged or destroyed; and 2,170 acres burned.

Of the buildings exposed to the fire, 86% were classified as residential.

ABC News contributed to this report.