Snowed-in: Lake Arrowhead man details fear, frustration as supplies run low

Peter Dougherty, 70, has been stuck in his Lake Arrowhead home for a week and the 65-year-old woman he is caregiver for is running low on her multiple sclerosis medication.

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- What's it like being snowed in?

It's not an experience most people in Southern California have had to deal with.

Until this winter's massive snowfall.

Mountain communities like Lake Arrowhead and Crestline have been dealing with several feet of snow, shutting down roadways, enclosing homes and even collapsing the roofs of grocery stores where they would get their supplies.

"It's starting to get a little bit scary," says Peter Dougherty.

Dougherty has been stuck in his Lake Arrowhead home for the last week now.

Peter is 70. And he's a caregiver for a 65-year-old woman with multiple sclerosis who needs medication.

As he shows Eyewitness News around his property via camera phone, he finds himself getting stuck in his own yard.

"I can't get out," he says. "This is ridiculous. We were supposed to have help."

Plows came by days ago, but it snowed at least three more feet since then. And his truck is buried in snow.

The rescue crews can't even reach him.

It's still not clear when help might arrive. He says they only have supplies for a few more days.

"Within a few more days, need to get her medications from the pharmacy. Because she's having issues with her health. And boy this is really, really difficult. We were hoping to have had help a few days ago. But they're stuck. They can't get out."

As someone who has lived in the mountains for decades, this recent storm was stunning and unprecedented, he says.

"I've never seen this much snow. It's going to take a couple of days to dig out of here."

Dougherty is just one of many, many residents who are stranded in the snow and waiting for help from overwhelmed public agencies.

"Please, we need help immediately."