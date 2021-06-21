Body of Canoga Park teen found after apparent drowning at Lake Havasu; 3 injured in attempted rescue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10772857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was an ordeal that played out with just tweets from officials, but made real when they posted a photo and video of the vessel and its bow with nothing under it.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (KABC) -- The body of a 16-year-old Canoga Park boy was found by a search and rescue team at the bottom of Lake Havasu on Monday morning, the day after he went missing while swimming, authorities said.The deceased victim, identified as Isaiah Benz, was located at 10:17 a.m. by Mohave County Sheriff's Office divers using sonar technology in about 35 feet of water, the agency said in a statement.According to investigators, on Sunday morning Isaiah was with a group from Palm Springs and Canoga Park on a rented pontoon that stopped in the lake's South Basin."They then voluntarily exited the boat to go swimming," the news release said. Due to high winds, the boat and its group became separated from Isaiah, "who began struggling in the water."The group then boarded the boat in an attempt to rescue him, authorities said.As the watercraft made its way toward Isaiah, a man fell from the back of the boat and was struck by its propeller, the Sheriff's Office said.The boat was able to retrieve the injured man, while two other people from the vessel jumped back into the water and tried to swim to Isaiah.During the rescue attempt, both of those two individuals began to struggle while attempting to save the teen. "Both were able to exit the water after nearly drowning," the news release said.The injured man and the two people who had nearly drowned were transported to shore by members of a Lake Havasu City Fire Department boat crew, according to investigators. They were then hospitalized in stable condition.The search for Isaiah continued overnight, supported by a helicopter overhead. The sheriff's Dive Rescue and Recovery Team found the missing teen's body the next morning."At this time, high winds and water conditions are believed to be factors in this incident," the news release said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.