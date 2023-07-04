Father drowns saving 2 children struggling in Pennsylvania lake

A Bucks County man is being called a hero for risking his own life to save two children struggling to swim in Lake Nockamixon.

QUAKERTOWN, Penn. -- A Pennsylvania man is being called a hero for risking his own life to save two children struggling to swim in a local lake.

Loved ones say Marvin Fernandez was a family man who worked hard to provide for his wife and 3-year-old son.

"My brother was a good person and a good father and a good son," said Marvin's brother Eddy Fernandez.

When he had time to spare, the 36-year-old father spent it fishing by the lake with his loved ones.

"He took all his friends with him to the lake. Every lake around here he used to go," said Fernandez.

Last Thursday, Marvin was visiting Lake Nockamixon in Bucks County, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia, with his son, a close friend and two other children.

While they were fishing, his friend's two kids suddenly fell into the water and Marvin jumped in to save them.

"He's a hero. He tried to save two kids. He give his life for the child," said Marvin's sister-in-law Lesly Canaca.

Marvin's 3-year-old son watched his dad go in the lake and never resurface.

"He said, 'Oh my dad is in the water, my dad is in the water.' When I see him cry I feel so sad," said Fernandez.

The family says Marvin wasn't a strong swimmer and knew this act of bravery could cost him his life.

"It's hard for me because I'm a mom. We have four kids and I can't imagine. He is our hero for everybody," said Canaca.

His body was discovered a few hours later and now his relatives are working to get him back to his native country of Honduras for a proper burial.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise $50,000, and so far people have contributed more than $44,000. Eddy says that will be enough to get him back home to Honduras.