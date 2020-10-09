Health & Fitness

If Lakers, Dodgers win, health officials remind Angelenos to celebrate safely - at home

As the Lakers and Dodgers make big postseason runs, Los Angeles County health officials are reminding the public to celebrate responsibly.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the Lakers and Dodgers making big postseason runs, Los Angeles County health officials are reminding the public to celebrate responsibly should they win.

The Lakers are one win away from winning their 17th NBA title. Game 5 against the Miami Heat is Friday. The Dodgers play Game 3 of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres Thursday night.

"Very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this this next game," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. "And we just want to remind people, the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, both the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home."

Officials are concerned that big public gatherings after the games could slow some of the progress the county has made in reducing new COVID-19 cases.

The county has also been able to reduce the death rate and outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities, Davis said.

For the week of Sept. 20, he said, about two-thirds of the skilled nursing facilities were reporting no current outbreak, an improvement from two weeks earlier when about half of them were reporting outbreaks.

There have also been improvements in cooperation with county contact tracers.

More people are providing contact tracers with information about their contacts, he said. Since early August, about 63% of cases have provided at least one contact for follow-up. But there remain others who have refused or who could not be reached.

"Speaking to cases and identifying their close contacts is a very important part of reducing transmission of COVID-19" Davis said. "We encourage anyone who receives a call from public health to speak to our contact tracers."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeles lakerscoronaviruscontact tracingcoronavirus los angeleslos angeles dodgerscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
128 arrested during ICE operation in LA, other California cities
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
IE woman calls 911 over mask dispute with store employee
Chino carjacking suspects arrested after shooting at police
Local couple makes difference in 7-year-old's life through virtual mentoring
Show More
Beloved Chevalier's Books struggling amid pandemic, development plans
Surfer unknowingly has dangerously close encounter with shark: VIDEO
Missing cat found 23 months after Camp Fire in California
Where did the first Los Angeles COVID-19 cases come from?
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
More TOP STORIES News