Suspects sought after man in Lamborghini robbed, shot in Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects wanted for shooting and robbing a man in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and 1st Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said three men wearing all black clothing robbed the man while he was in his Lamborghini. The suspects had two guns and got away with a purse and money in a dark-colored Tesla.

The victim was taken to the hospital but their condition is not known.

Additional details about the robbery and shooting were not available.