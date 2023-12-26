Lancaster man charged with arson, murder of woman found in burned car trunk

The woman whose burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Lancaster last week has been identified.

The woman whose burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Lancaster last week has been identified.

The woman whose burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Lancaster last week has been identified.

The woman whose burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in Lancaster last week has been identified.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lancaster man has been charged with murder and arson in the death of a woman whose burned body was found in a car at the suspect's home.

Matthew Switalski, 37, is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in the death of 27-year-old Veronica Aguilar.

Aguilar's body was found on Dec. 20 in the trunk of a car after firefighters extinguished a fire at Switalski's home in the 41400 block of 38th Street West.

The video in the player above is from a previous report on this incident.

Neighbors reported hearing a "bloodcurdling" woman's scream hours earlier that morning and then the sounds of an explosion shortly before the fire.

Neighbors say Aguilar was a local schoolteacher.

Switalski was initially named a person of interest but investigators later tracked him down in Kern County and placed him under arrest.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says he was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and one one count of arson of an inhabited structure or property.

He was being held on $10 million bail.