Lancaster: Man arrested in connection to deadly assault outside Jack in the Box

Homicide detectives on Wednesday were asking for the public's help in finding a man described as a person of interest in a deadly assault at a Jack in the Box in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly assault that occurred outside of a Lancaster Jack in the Box back in January.

Suspect Manuel Berryman was arrested at about noon on Tuesday after turning himself in at the Lancaster station.

Berryman had an arrest warrant issued for his involvement in the Jan. 3 assault that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Frank Borsotti.

The crime was captured on surveillance video. The footage shows Borsotti being punched by the passenger of a sedan in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 43600 block of 10th Street West.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Berryman was booked for murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
