Lancaster gunman shot wounded man in head while victim was on phone with 911; $10K reward offered

EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman shot wounded man in head while victim was on phone with 911

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a gunman who shot a man at point-blank range while the victim was on the phone with a 911 operator at a gas station in Lancaster.

The incident began as a car-to-car shooting shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.


The victim, later identified as Jason Castillo, was initially shot while in his vehicle near the intersection of Challenger Way and Avenue K, investigators said. The wounded Castillo was able to make his way to a nearby Shell gas station and called 911.

As the wounded man was lying on the ground, "the suspect drove around, approached Mr. Castillo and shot him point-blank in the head," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. The second shooting was captured on surveillance video, whose still images were publicly released.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. He is described as a Hispanic man wearing a green T-shirt, black baseball cap with an "LA" logo, black shorts, white socks and black shoes.

He was driving a white four-door BMW sedan, possibly a 3 series, with tinted windows and gray rims, authorities said. The vehicle has major traffic collision damage to the front driver-side headlight and front fender on the passenger side.


L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced a $10,000 reward in the case, and on Jan. 20 the city of Lancaster matched that amount, bringing the reward total to $20,000.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call sheriff's Detective James Phillips at (661) 948-8466 or (310) 601-6064. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentattempted murdershootingsurveillance videoguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man who sparked probe into Kobe Bryant crash photos speaks out
Free N95 masks arriving at pharmacies as early as Thursday
Shooting on 5 Freeway in Sylmar leaves driver wounded
Kaiser to be sued after mom of 3 denied COVID shot dies, lawyer says
Toddler credited with saving family of 7 from devastating house fire
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
Portola HS principal condemns racist taunts hurled at basketballer
Show More
Robbery victim recounts theft of $15K watch after fender-bender
Bay Area jewelry store owner confronts smash-and-grabbers
NatGeo debuts 'Into the Depths' podcast on search for slave shipwrecks
OC DA Spitzer focuses on LA County policies in reelection campaign
Wind advisory in effect until Friday for parts of SoCal
More TOP STORIES News