LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Although state parks are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still bring a little bit of spring into your home -- virtually.The popular Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, which is inaccessible amid stay-at-home orders, can be seen this year via livestream.While superblooms have attracted throngs of visitors in the past, forecasters say a moderate bloom is expected this season.The livestream is available at parks.ca.gov/live/poppyreserve