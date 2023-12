Woman's body found after vehicle fires extinguished at Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters discovered a woman's body after putting out a fire at a garage in Lancaster.

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. in the 41400 block of 38th Street West.

When they arrived, firefighters found multiple vehicles on fire. They quickly put out the flames and then made the grim discovery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a homicide investigation is underway.