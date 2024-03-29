Lanslide concerns grow as another storm heads into SoCal for Easter weekend

With more rain on the way, there's growing concern about more mudslides and debris flows. A flood watch will be in effect Friday evening through Sunday afternoon covering the bulk of the Southland.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- With more rain on the way, there's growing concern about more mudslides and debris flows.

Some residents in Rancho Palos Verdes are on edge about potential rock and debris flows that may occur this weekend. Some landslides still have yet to be cleared after recent storms. Various homes in the area display damage and video showed parts where the land is cracking and splitting.

The movement has caused homes to slide, making homeowners nervous, and it has affected some of the roadways.

"We're concerned. If we lose that road there's not too many options. We have to go clear around through Torrance to get anywhere out of here," said one resident.

"My concern is how many other house are gonna be lost before it's mitigated," another resident said.

"We get no assistance from the city we're not eligible for FEMA," said a third.

Recent storms have caused multiple landslides like in Topanga Canyon, which led to road closures.

In Ventura County, previous evacuation warnings affected people who live along Ojai and Santa Paula roads near a landslide. Highway 150 was closed in both directions.

Over in the Hollywood Hills, the homes along Flicker Place were red-tagged after part of a hill in their backyards gave away. Boulders and debris slammed into the back walls of homes there.

The rain is expected to arrive Friday night and last until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to hit hardest late Friday night through midday Saturday, with showers and possible thunderstorms lingering through Sunday, "some of which could be very strong with very heavy downpours, hail, gusty

winds and possibly even a small tornado or waterspout," said the NWS.

Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are anticipated in coastal and valley areas, with as much as 5 inches possible along some south-facing mountain slopes.

The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect Friday evening through Sunday afternoon covering the bulk of the Southland, noting that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, urban

areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report