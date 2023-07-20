In the wake of a landslide that destroyed several homes in Rolling Hills Estates earlier this month, we spoke with a geological engineer about the warning signs to watch out for and what you can do to protect your home.

Protecting your home against landslides and the warning signs to watch out for

Southern California is no stranger to landslides, but many insurance companies consider them "an act of God" - meaning they won't cover any of the cost if it damages your home. But that doesn't mean you're completely at the mercy of nature.

Geologist Christina Clark, who specializes in evaluating the threat of landslides to homeowners, says the homes themselves will usually give owners some obvious warning signs that something is wrong.

"If for some reason it starts to behave weird - doors and windows aren't opening normally, or the floor seems to slope a little funny, you see cracks showing up in places that they've never been before - call a guy," she said.

The first rule to remember: don't expect any damage to be covered by your insurance.

"The problem with insurance is because they're more risk-averse than ever and because climate change is making it harder and harder to insure properties that may be vulnerable, you may have a hard time insuring specific types of failure," Clark said.

The biggest cause of most failures is water.

"Every single drop of water from the rain, from irrigation should leave the property. Roof drainage is really important, gutters, downspouts that outlet to the street."

Recent rains are one possible cause for the landslide in Rolling HIlls Estates.

If water is collecting on your property, it's putting pressure on the soil around your home. The right landscaping can help.

Clark says landscaping "stabilizes the surface of the slope with the root system, and it only works on slopes of a certain gradient."

Retaining walls can also offer more protection for hillside homes. It's just one more tool to keep hillsides in place and homeowners sleeping at night.

