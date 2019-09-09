Newly released LAPD bodycam video shows officer-involved shooting in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera video Monday of an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.

Uniformed LAPD Gang Enforcement Detail officers were patrolling the area of Vermont Square Park on July 26, 2019, when they saw what they believed was an armed man running.

Police followed the man into an apartment building at 47th Street and Budlong Avenue. The man, later identified as 39-year-old Jarron Edmond, allegedly produced a handgun and the officers opened fire. Edmond was treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds to his right hand and right side.

Police say the body camera footage shows a .38 caliber handgun at Edmond's side. The gun was recovered as evidence. No officers were injured in the incident.

Edmond has prior convictions for possession of narcotics for sale and for driving under the influence. Police say he has no gang affiliation.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has filed two charges against Edmond for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The LAPD is still conducting an investigation into the incident. The investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General.
