LAPD Chief Moore asks to be reappointed for another term

LAPD Chief Michel Moore is asking the Police Commission and Mayor Karen Bass to reappoint him to a second term, when his current term expires in June.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is asking to keep his job for another term.

Moore was appointed chief in 2018 by then-mayor Eric Garcetti, to replace retiring Chief Charlie Beck.

Moore's first five-year term runs through next June. Police chiefs can only serve a maximum of two terms.

On Monday, Moore submitted a request to the Police Board of Commissioners asking to be reappointed for a second term.

"It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department," Moore said in a statement released by the department.

"Over the course of the last four and a half years, we have accomplished significant reforms, enhanced training, and expanded transparency and accountability. While much has been accomplished, there remains more work to be done. It is my strong desire to continue leading this Department as it strives to improve public safety and trust as we pursue the best practices of 21st Century policing."

There will be an opportunity for public comment before the commission makes a final decision.

Mayor Karen Bass, who took office earlier this month, said she will review Moore's request to stay in his position.

Tuesday she released a statement saying, "I have been notified of Chief Moore's request for reappointment. He and I will meet soon to discuss his request and my vision to keep Angelenos safe in every neighborhood."

Moore has been with the LAPD since 1981.