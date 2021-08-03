Health & Fitness

LAPD officer dies from COVID-19 complications

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD officer dies from COVID-19 complications

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died from COVID-19 complications, the agency announced Monday.

Officer Becky Strong, who joined the department in 1994, died Monday morning.



"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of LAPD Police Officer Becky Strong, who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19," LAPD said on social media. "Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Strong's entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time."

Strong was most recently assigned to the South Traffic Division.

LAPD last week reported seven sworn officers and two civilian employees have died from COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countylapdcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kaiser Permanente mandating COVID-19 vaccine for employees, physicians
South LA blast contributed to 2 deaths, families say
Santa Ana school hopes new lighting system can help fight COVID
More LA restaurants, bars requiring COVID vaccination proof
California unemployment crisis: Calamity at the EDD
Homeless told to leave Azusa encampments
Former employee sues Porto's alleging pregnancy discrimination
Show More
Firefighters battling brush fire in Corona
California seeing uptick in first-dose vaccinations
Disneyland to reveal new 'Magic Key' program in place of annual passes
Father of 5 who was waiting out COVID vaccine dies from the virus
Documentary 'Fireboys' spotlights inmates who battle CA wildfires
More TOP STORIES News