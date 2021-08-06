Society

Procession honors LAPD officer who died of COVID-19 complications

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A procession was held Thursday to honor Los Angeles Police Department Officer Becky Strong, who died from COVID-19 complications earlier this week.

Heavy hearts lined up to salute the 27-year-veteran as her body was escorted from Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica.

Strong, who spent 21 years assigned to the South Traffic Division, died Monday morning.

She is the eighth sworn officer and the 10th member of the LAPD to die from the virus.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore noted the news of Strong's death at Tuesday's Police Commission meeting.

"She's never met a stranger. Kind, truly a loss for the department, a loss for the community," Officer Jerretta Sandoz said. "She loved what she did."

Some officers who worked with Strong said she helped turn the division into a tight group of officers who treated each other like family.

"She brought them all together," Sandoz said. "And to keep this together her memory has to live on and her memory will live on in the hearts of police officers as well as community."

Strong's funeral is scheduled for Aug. 16.

societysanta monicalos angeleslos angeles countylapdcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
