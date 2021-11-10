3 LAPD employees placed on leave after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID or tested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11217216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway into reports that three Los Angeles Police Department officers attended a vaccine-mandate protest in Grand Park while in uniform, officials said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles Police Department employees were placed on leave for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests.Two of the employees are officers and one is a civilian employee.According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, 73% of the agency's personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an additional 5% are partially vaccinated.About 2,200 department employees have indicated that they intend to file a request for an exemption from the mandate, Moore said.Earlier this week, the LAPD's Office of Inspector General confirmed that an investigation is underway after reports that three LAPD officers attended a vaccine-mandate protest in Grand Park while in uniform.Photos posted on social media appeared to show the three officers in front of LAPD headquarters in downtown, purportedly walking to the rally that attracted hundreds of demonstrators on Monday.On Tuesday, an LAPD spokesperson told Eyewitness News only that the personnel matter was being investigated and declined to elaborate.