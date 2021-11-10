3 LAPD employees placed on leave after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID or tested

EMBED <>More Videos

3 LAPD employees placed on leave after refusing COVID vaccine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles Police Department employees were placed on leave for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly tests.

Two of the employees are officers and one is a civilian employee.

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, 73% of the agency's personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an additional 5% are partially vaccinated.

About 2,200 department employees have indicated that they intend to file a request for an exemption from the mandate, Moore said.

Earlier this week, the LAPD's Office of Inspector General confirmed that an investigation is underway after reports that three LAPD officers attended a vaccine-mandate protest in Grand Park while in uniform.
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation is underway into reports that three Los Angeles Police Department officers attended a vaccine-mandate protest in Grand Park while in uniform, officials said.


Photos posted on social media appeared to show the three officers in front of LAPD headquarters in downtown, purportedly walking to the rally that attracted hundreds of demonstrators on Monday.

On Tuesday, an LAPD spokesperson told Eyewitness News only that the personnel matter was being investigated and declined to elaborate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesvaccineslos angeles police departmentlapdcovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News