4 people, including LAPD officer, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Westlake District

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people, including an LAPD officer, were transported to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at an intersection in the Westlake District, authorities said.
The three-vehicle collision was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Beverly Boulevard.
Video from AIR7 HD showed a Los Angeles Police Department SUV with visible damage to its right front fender and headlight area. Two civilian cars appeared to have collided nearly head-on.
The LAPD officer and three other people were taken to medical centers in unknown condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.