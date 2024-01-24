City Council approves $100,000 for added LAPD foot patrols in Eagle Rock

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The City Council has approved $100,000 to cover Los Angeles Police Department overtime for additional foot patrols in Eagle Rock.

Council members on Tuesday voted 10-3 to support the motion, which was introduced by Councilman Kevin de León last week. De León's 14th District includes Eagle Rock, where, he said, businesses have been impacted by recent crimes along Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards.

Council members Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez voted against the motion.

Funding for the foot patrols will come from de León's discretionary fund and not impact the city's General Fund, his office previously said.

Smash-and-grab crimes have been a trend at large retail stores and LAPD says it's starting to trickle down to mom-and-pop shops. The city wants to add more LAPD foot patrols.

On Jan. 16, when the councilman held a news conference in front of the Malbec Market in Eagle Rock to highlight his motion, de León said it was intended to send a "clear message to organized criminals: Stay out of our community."

"These criminals have shown no mercy, breaking into our local establishments and robbing hard-working entrepreneurs of their livelihoods while terrorizing staff members and patrons," de León said.

Capt. Gary Walters of the LAPD's Northeast Division joined the councilman at the news conference and said the funds will support crime prevention and follow-up investigations.

The council previously approved a similar motion from Councilman Bob Blumenfield to allocate $100,000 from a Neighborhood Service Enhancements fund to a police fund to cover overtime. The money will support traffic safety measures in Blumenfield's Third District, covering neighborhoods in the west San Fernando Valley.