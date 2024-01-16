LA working to combat smash-and-grab robberies by adding more LAPD foot patrols

Smash-and-grab crimes have been a trend at large retail stores and LAPD says it's starting to trickle down to mom-and-pop shops. The city wants to add more LAPD foot patrols.

Smash-and-grab crimes have been a trend at large retail stores and LAPD says it's starting to trickle down to mom-and-pop shops. The city wants to add more LAPD foot patrols.

Smash-and-grab crimes have been a trend at large retail stores and LAPD says it's starting to trickle down to mom-and-pop shops. The city wants to add more LAPD foot patrols.

Smash-and-grab crimes have been a trend at large retail stores and LAPD says it's starting to trickle down to mom-and-pop shops. The city wants to add more LAPD foot patrols.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smash-and-grab crimes have been a trend at large retail stores and the Los Angeles Police Department says it's starting to trickle down to mom-and-pop shops, particularly in the community of Eagle Rock.

There has been a rash of these kinds of thefts in the past several months targeting small businesses. Luciano Alcorta, the owner of the Malbec Market, a restaurant on Colorado Boulevard, says the thief stole cash and wine bottles from his business.

"It is a sad reality but I know it happens in different cities. For me what you want to see as a business owner, as a customer is you want people to feel safe walking the street and coming into different businesses," said Alcorta.

The suspect remains at large and there's an ongoing investigation. Alcorta says it's costing him about $5,000 in loss and repairs.

To address the rise in break-ins and thefts at mom-and-pop shops, L.A. councilmember Kevin de León says he is proposing to allocate $100,000 for more LAPD foot patrols along Colorado and Eagle Rock Boulevard. That's about 2-4 additional officers patrolling the area, according to LAPD.

De León says this is a patrolling tactic used in the jewelry district that was also experiencing a rise in smash-and-grab crimes.

"The smash-and-grabs dropped dramatically because of the physical presence. Doesn't mean the criminals reformed themselves, doesn't mean the criminals are not going to you know, smash-and-grab elsewhere. They're just not gonna do it there because of the physical presence of LAPD officers," said De León.

Detectives say that it's unclear if the rash of smash-and-grabs in the community is connected.

Alcorta says that he hopes the patrolling proposal passes. De León plans to submit the proposal at Tuesday's City Council meeting.