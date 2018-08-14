LAPD investigating man who trespassed, slapped hippo's butt at LA Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police are investigating a bizarre case of trespassing that involves a man slapping a hippo's butt at the L.A. Zoo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are investigating a bizarre case of trespassing that involves a man slapping a hippo's butt at the L.A. Zoo.

A video surfacing on social media shows a man hopping over a barrier, reaching down and quickly slapping one of two hippos' behinds. He then quickly gets out and appears to give a thumbs up as he flees.

It's unclear when the incident happened, but officials said it was a big risk because hippos kill more people than lions in Africa.

The two hippos, mother Rosie and daughter Mara, were the ones in the enclosure. Zoo staff also said it was a potentially dangerous incident not just for the man, but the mom and daughter hippo.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal newswild animalsla zoosocial mediacaught on videotrespassingLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
Bodycam video shows Vegas officer shooting man with knife
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Trump, Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word
Amid Holy Fire, Lake Elsinore residents clean up pink fire retardant
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Show More
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Plan to demolish Westlake affordable housing worries residents
More News