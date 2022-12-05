LAPD to release new details on alleged sex assault of woman on hiking trail in Encino

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a hiking trail in Encino.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to release new details as they seek the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a hiking trail in Encino.

The incident happened Nov. 21 when a woman was hiking on the trail along the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect approached the woman from behind, forced her into a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

A press conference is scheduled on Monday at 10 a.m.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (818) 374-7717 or (877) 527-3247.

Authorities recommend hiking in pairs and carrying a cell phone in case of an emergency, as well as being aware of your surroundings.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report.