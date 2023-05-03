LAPD memorial ceremony honors department's fallen officers

Los Angeles police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored at a solemn memorial ceremony at LAPD headquarters.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Since the official founding in 1869 of the Los Angeles Police Department, 239 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, all of them were remembered during a solemn memorial ceremony at LAPD headquarters.

Family members of fallen officers were joined by LAPD Chief Michel Moore, elected officials, members of the Police Commission and active LAPD personnel at the morning ceremony.

The program featured traditional police honors -- including a roll call of the fallen, a rider-less horse, a rifle volley, a helicopter flyover in the "missing man" formation, bagpipers playing "Amazing Grace," a solo bugler playing "Taps," and the time-honored "end of watch" broadcast.

The ceremony also included the inaugural performance of the LAPD Choir -- a voluntary group of sworn and civilian LAPD employees.

It concluded with family members and partners of the fallen placing long-stem roses near their loved one's name plate on the Memorial Wall.

City News Service contributed to this report.