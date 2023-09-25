The Los Angeles Police Department released video footage of a shootout involving an off-duty LAPD officer and a gunman, who was later shot and killed by Bakersfield police.

Bakersfield police shoot, kill man who was involved in shootout with off-duty LAPD reserve officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday released video footage of a shooting involving an off-duty LAPD officer and a suspect in Bakersfield.

The Aug. 24 confrontation involved a North Hollywood member of the LAPD's Reserve Police Officer Program.

The footage was captured by a surveillance camera apparently mounted in front of a house at the end of a cul-de-sac.

The off-duty officer called 911 after seeing a man possibly burglarizing homes. The officer was inside his vehicle when he confronted the suspect, who was standing on the sidewalk.

The suspect shot at the officer, who returned fire, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield police officers arrived at the scene and engaged in a shootout with the suspect, who was struck and died at the scene, authorities said. He was later identified as 29-year-old Jason Taylor Boles of Bakersfield, KERO-TV reported.

One of the Bakersfield officers was shot in the leg; the wound was not life-threatening, according to a news release.