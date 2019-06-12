LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer.
Officer Esmeralda Ramirez, who began her career with LAPD back in 2008, died over the weekend following complications related to a surgery.
Ramirez was undergoing medical care for injuries she suffered during a traffic collision while serving with the department's Pacific Division.
She is the 210th LAPD officer to die in the line of duty and is survived by her three adult children.
Her death is a reminder of the risks that officers face while protecting the community.
You can donate to the Badge of Heart organization in order to help her family cover the costs of her funeral. Visit badgeofheart.org for more information.
LAPD officer dies after surgery related to on-duty crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News