LAPD officer dies after surgery related to on-duty crash

Officer Esmeralda Ramirez. (LAPD)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer.

Officer Esmeralda Ramirez, who began her career with LAPD back in 2008, died over the weekend following complications related to a surgery.

Ramirez was undergoing medical care for injuries she suffered during a traffic collision while serving with the department's Pacific Division.

She is the 210th LAPD officer to die in the line of duty and is survived by her three adult children.

Her death is a reminder of the risks that officers face while protecting the community.

You can donate to the Badge of Heart organization in order to help her family cover the costs of her funeral. Visit badgeofheart.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredlapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News