LAPD officer injured after officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights, manhunt on for suspect

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police blocked off streets and were searching for a suspect in Boyle Heights after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured in a confrontation with a suspect Tuesday evening.The incident happened in the area of 1st and Gless streets.LAPD said around 10 p.m. officers attempted to stop a pedestrian in the area and there was an exchange of gunfire.One LAPD officer was reported injured at the scene and police were in a foot pursuit of a suspect who assaulted the officer.Initial reports indicated the officer had been struck by a bullet in the leg, but LAPD officials later said the officer sustained a minor injury that was not a result of gunfire.The suspect remained on the loose and SWAT officers were on scene searching the neighborhood. It was not known if the suspect was struck by gunfire.Gold Line train service was suspended between Mariachi Plaza and Little Tokyo/Arts District during the police search.Multiple ambulances were at the scene and a civilian vehicle was on a curb. A perimeter was set up in the area and officers were seen questioning multiple individuals at the scene.