3rd LAPD officer injured in Lincoln Heights shooting released from hospital

"We welcome all three officers home," read a tweet posted by LAPD.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The third LAPD officer shot by a wanted parolee in Lincoln Heights last week has been released from the hospital, police said Sunday.

Video posted by LAPD showed dozens of officers lined up on the street and sidewalk, saluting the officer as his vehicle left the hospital.

The officers, all members of a K-9 dog-handling unit, were wounded Wednesday. Two were released on Thursday, a police statement said.

The gunman, Jonathan Magana, 32, was found dead more than two hours after the shooting. He was on parole at the time of the shooting following a prison sentence for two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It was not immediately clear if Magana was fatally shot by police or died of a self-inflicted wound after the shootout and lengthy standoff with police.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, plainclothes officers from a drug enforcement detail were looking for Magana. They spotted him walking, but then lost sight of him. They called in uniformed officers to help surround an area and asked K-9 officers to assist in searching it, according to police.

One dog alerted officers to the downstairs room of what appeared to be a converted multiunit living space that was under construction.

Officers surrounded the unit and called on Magana to surrender. When he didn't, they fired a chemical gas. Magana then opened fire, hitting the three officers, who were pulled to a safe location as other officers shot back, according to police. The wounded officers were taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances.

With the area surrounded, SWAT teams were called in and robots were sent in to keep an eye on the suspect. One, equipped with a video camera, went into the room and found Magana, who wasn't moving.

He was later declared dead at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.