LAPD reopens busy Van Nuys intersection after investigating suspicious vehicle

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police blocked off a large section of Van Nuys around Sherman Way and Van Nuys Boulevard Monday night as they investigated a suspicious vehicle.

A black SUV was sitting in a parking lot on Sherman Way near that intersection with all four doors opened.

It was not immediately clear if there was anything else about the vehicle which drew police attention. A bomb squad was called to the scene.

Police shut down the busy intersection and evacuated a doughnut shop and other businesses in the area. Public buses were also being rerouted.

Police later declared the incident a hazmat situation and shrunk down the perimeter to a single parking lot.

Streets were later reopened by 2 a.m. Tuesday and the scene was cleared at about 4 a.m. The SUV was impounded by police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countybomb squadlapdsuspicious object
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Pomona crash leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt
Purse lost in 1957 found in middle school, returned to family
Vandals cover historic Plymouth Rock in red spray paint
Musicians protest state's new freelancer law
Santa Clarita man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
Show More
Klobuchar attends fundraiser in LA ahead of Nevada caucuses
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Video shows officer-involved shooting in Long Beach
Vinyl record industry dealt setback in Banning fire
President Donald Trump visiting LA on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News