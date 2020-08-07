LAPD shoots, wounds man armed with knife at Reseda intersection, authorities say

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man at a Reseda intersection on Friday morning after officers responded to a radio call of a man with a knife, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Reseda and Victory boulevards, according to the LAPD.

The shooting took place after the officers saw the unidentified man holding the knife, police said. He was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

No officers were injured.

An investigation by the LAPD's Force Investigation Division is underway, the agency said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
resedasan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles police departmentlapdofficer involved shootingpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
10,000 Californians dead of COVID-19, latest figures show
Man died trying to save drowning kids in California
Arrest made in 1996 murder of Covina woman in nursing home
Compton community mourns murdered teen basketball star
'Work-from-Las-Vegas': Hotels hope to lure remote workers
14 dead, 123 injured after plane skids off runway in India: Police
Show More
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
VIDEO: Police chase ends in crash in Santa Ana
Stimulus bill talks: Sides 'very far apart,' Mnuchin, Pelosi say
16-year-old killed in 2-vehicle crash in Van Nuys
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
More TOP STORIES News