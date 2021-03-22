LAPD needs help looking for man accused of assault in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAPD investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of multiple attacks in Sherman Oaks.One of those attacks happened on March 9. In that incident, investigators say the man attacked a woman walking her dog near Ventura Boulevard and Murrieta Avenue.He allegedly pushed her to the ground before assaulting her.The suspect was described as an African American man between ages 25 and 35, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's Van Nuys Division at (818) 374-0085.