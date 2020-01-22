LAPD searching for missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for a 35-year-old North Hollywood man who suffers from schizophrenia and has been considered missing since early January.Surveillance video shows Juan Cerda at the USA Gas station in North Hollywood on Jan. 7.His family told Eyewitness News that the Los Angeles Fire Department picked him up from the gas station and brought him to the Pacifica Hospital in Sun Valley."We want you home. Mom and me and my dad and all of my siblings," Cerda's sister, Teresa, said. "All our family and friends want you home. We miss you, and we just wanna have him home with us."Cerda lived at an assisted living facility in North Hollywood, where his sister said he was attacked on Jan. 3 and hasn't been seen there since."It feels really bad because he's disabled and he's not aware of anything. I don't know if anyone's gonna hurt him or not, and because I know that he's sleeping on the streets. I've looked everywhere," Teresa said.The Cerda family has been searching for Juan every day in the San Fernando Valley.Anyone with information on Cerda's whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.