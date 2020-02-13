LAPD seeking more alleged victims of man accused of sexually assaulting minors

Simon Ruiz Hernandez is accused of multiple sexual assaults of minors, according to the LAPD. (LAPD)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for additional potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting minors between ages 11 and 15.

Simon Ruiz Hernandez was arrested July 23, 2019, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Detectives with the North Hollywood Division believe Hernandez assaulted multiple minors that lived near by him between ages 11 and 15, as well as one adult that had been victimized as a child.

Hernandez appeared in court on Monday.

He is facing multiple felony counts for sexual abuse of several minors between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

Hernandez's first alleged sexual offense happened in 2004.

His bail has been set at $2.8 million.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Detectives think there could be more alleged victims that have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycrimesex assaultnanny arrestedchild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Dodgers introduce Betts, Price after blockbuster trade
2 men killed in apparent targeted shooting outside Van Nuys home
5-alarm fire rips through apartment complex in Tustin
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial
LAPD motorcycle officer involved in crash at intersection in Van Nuys
Show More
Long Beach nonprofit hires people experiencing homelessness, poverty to clean up communities
Blues player collapses during Ducks game in Anaheim
LA County monitoring people who recently traveled to China
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
VIDEO: Gun put to CA man's head in brazen daylight robbery
More TOP STORIES News