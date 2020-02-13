LAPD seeking more alleged victims of man accused of sexually assaulting minors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for additional potential victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting minors between ages 11 and 15.Simon Ruiz Hernandez was arrested July 23, 2019, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.Detectives with the North Hollywood Division believe Hernandez assaulted multiple minors that lived near by him between ages 11 and 15, as well as one adult that had been victimized as a child.Hernandez appeared in court on Monday.He is facing multiple felony counts for sexual abuse of several minors between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.Hernandez's first alleged sexual offense happened in 2004.His bail has been set at $2.8 million.If convicted, he could face life in prison.Detectives think there could be more alleged victims that have yet to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247) or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)