LAPD seeking public's help in finding missing Chatsworth 15-year-old

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl in the Chatsworth and Canoga park areas.Police say Serena Granillo was last seen the morning of Friday, Aug. 23 when she was dropped off at school in the 6800 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.Granillo is 5 feet 7 inches tall. The teenager was last seen wearing a green jacket with a black shirt and pants.Anyone with information is asked to call police at (818) 832-0609.