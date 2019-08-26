LAPD seeking public's help in finding missing Chatsworth 15-year-old

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl in the Chatsworth and Canoga park areas.

Police say Serena Granillo was last seen the morning of Friday, Aug. 23 when she was dropped off at school in the 6800 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Granillo is 5 feet 7 inches tall. The teenager was last seen wearing a green jacket with a black shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (818) 832-0609.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chatsworthlos angeles countylos angeles police departmentmissing girlmissing teenagerinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB 2 Fwy closed as crews battle 30-acre brush fire in Eagle Rock
2 suspects arrested for robbery at Canoga Park mall
2 injured after vehicle slams into business in Downey
Homicide investigation underway in Santa Monica after 19-year-old found dead
7 uninjured after plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport
WATCH LIVE: Trump, Macron speak on final day of G-7 Summit
Teenage girl in grave condition after house fire
Show More
Suspect arrested for alleged double murder in Ojai
LASD deputies speak out after rookie admits to fabricating sniper shooting
Driver arrested in fiery North Hills hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured 4
Torrance bank erupts in flames after driver slams into building
Small plane crash lands, ignites brush fire in Lancaster
More TOP STORIES News