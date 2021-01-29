LAPD shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man in Van Nuys Friday afternoon after the suspect allegedly threatened his estranged wife's family and then traveled to her workplace with a handgun.

Officers initially responded to the 7300 block of Aldea Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, according to the LAPD.

Police said officers met with a family member of the wife and told them the suspect "showed up at the residence brandishing a handgun and threatening to kill them," and left before officers arrived.

Officers left to the wife's workplace nearby and caught up with the suspect in area of Sherman Way and Hayvenhurst Avenue. They saw the suspect at the parking lot inside a vehicle, which matched the suspect vehicle description, LAPD said.

"They ordered him out of the vehicle and he exited holding a handgun," LAPD stated. "At that time there was an officer involved shooting."

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene. No officers were injured.

City News Service contributed to this report.
