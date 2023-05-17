A suspect was taken into custody for allegedly shooting at LAPD officers on the 110 Freeway at Vernon Avenue, police said.

Shooter opens fire on LAPD officers on 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles; all SB lanes closed

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person opened fire on LAPD police officers Wednesday afternoon on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly after noon on the southbound side of the freeway, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. The officers did not return fire, the spokesperson said.

A suspect was taken into custody but was not immediately identified.

About 1:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol closed all of the 110's southbound lanes so that investigators could scour the scene for evidence. Southbound traffic was diverted onto the 10 Freeway.

No estimate was given of how long the lanes would remain shut down.

