LAPD shoots, kills suspect armed with rifle after serving warrant in Reseda, authorities say

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect after serving a search and arrest warrant Thursday morning in Reseda, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Reseda Boulevard, in a residential area between Roscoe Boulevard and Sherman Way, according to the LAPD.

Police detectives and SWAT personnel were serving the warrant at the location when the wanted man emerged, armed with a rifle, authorities told ABC7 at the scene. Shortly after 5 a.m., he jumped from a balcony.

Los Angeles police are seen on a street in Reseda, near the location where authorities said an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed during the serving of a warrant. KABC

Police opened fire after the suspect "did not comply with multiple commands to drop the rifle," the LAPD said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The fatally wounded suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was publicly identified only as a man in his late 30s.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

Details about the alleged armed robbery that led to the warrant were not immediately available.