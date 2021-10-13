Coroner identifies gunman killed by SWAT after DTLA high-rise hostage situation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11102235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Intense video shows the moment officers stormed into a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles before they fatally shot a suspect who was holding a hostage inside.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We now know the name of the man killed by police during a hostage rescue in a downtown Los Angeles high-rise.The coroner identifies the man as 45-year-old Rudy Anderson. He reportedly went on a violent crime spree shortly before taking a woman hostage.Through security footage officers saw Anderson in a hallway of the Santa Fe Loft Apartments, pulling a woman into an apartment unit.Video shows him hold a gun to her head.Moments later Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officers entered the unit and shot and killed Anderson.Police say he had shot at other people in the area before entering the apartment building.One bullet grazed a 14-year old boy's head.