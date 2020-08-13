LAPD body camera footage sheds more light on confrontation between officers, protesters during demonstration against police brutality

The Los Angeles Police Department has released video from protests in the Fairfax district in May that shows intense clashes between officers and demonstrators.
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released video from protests in the Fairfax district in May, showing intense clashes between officers and demonstrators.

"Get back! Get back! Get back!" officers can be heard yelling May 30 during what appeared to be a peaceful demonstration days after George Floyd's death.


Body camera videos appears to show officers, who were wearing riot gear, swinging their batons into the crowd after a fellow officer was allegedly yanked by protesters. Multiple unarmed demonstrators were struck by the officers' batons.

RELATED: LAPD officers seen striking protesters with batons in Fairfax district confrontation captured on video

At the time, LAPD released to ABC7 the following statement, which did not refer to any specific confrontation.

"Protests, marches and demonstrations over the last several days have been often dynamic and at times dangerous situations for both officers and demonstrators," the statement said. "A number of these gatherings have unfortunately devolved into chaos with rocks, bottles, and other projectiles being launched at police officers, who have sustained injuries that range from cuts and bruises to a fractured skull.


The body camera footage was released Wednesday as part of an investigation into injuries a protester suffered during the demonstration.

Objects can also be seen being thrown at officers from the crowd.

Police say that a protester was shot in the groin after assaulting an officer.

The demonstrator, who has not been identified, has filed a complaint with the department.
