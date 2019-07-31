LAPD dashcam, bodycam videos show arrest of suspect allegedly armed with machete in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday released dramatic videos that show officers chasing down a man who was allegedly armed with a machete during an incident last month.

Dashboard-camera footage shows a police vehicle approaching the suspect in the drive-thru of a McDonald's near the intersection of Slauson and Western avenues in South Los Angeles on June 15. The man falls to the ground after apparently being struck by the vehicle, the runs away on foot with officers in pursuit.

One officer's body camera captured video of a chase through the parking lot before the suspect was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and a machete was recovered at the scene, according to the LAPD.

No officers or civilians were injured.

In a statement, an LAPD spokesperson said the agency was still assessing the footage to determine whether the officers involved in the arrest observed proper procedures.
