Large crowds at Santa Monica Pier prompt police to limit access

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Large crowds swarmed the Santa Monica Pier over the weekend, prompting police to limit access to the tourist hot spot.



Santa Monica's Pacific Park reopened over the weekend, and visitors were able to ride on the Ferris wheel and roller coaster at the end of the popular pier.

Under COVID-19 safety guidelines, the mini amusement park is limiting guest capacity in order to allow for physical distancing and require face masks.



Another hot spot on Easter Sunday was Griffith Park. At one point, park rangers closed the vehicle entrances and were diverting cars because of capacity concerns.

The Griffith Park Zoo was allowing guests who already had tickets to enter Zoo Drive but others were being turned away for much of the afternoon.

By around 4:45 p.m. a ranger at the park said vehicle traffic was being allowed back in again.

Just in time for a pleasantly warm holiday weekend, Santa Monica's Pacific Park has opened back up with rides after a year.



Griffith Park was closed to new vehicle traffic for much of Sunday because of capacity issues but reopened in the late afternoon.

