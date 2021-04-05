Large crowds at Santa Monica Pier prompt police to limit access

#SantaMonica ALERT: Due to crowding there is limited access to the Santa Monica Pier. No emergency or danger, just due to crowding. pic.twitter.com/HuOSbzlAYu— Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) April 5, 2021
Santa Monica's Pacific Park reopened over the weekend, and visitors were able to ride on the Ferris wheel and roller coaster at the end of the popular pier.
Under COVID-19 safety guidelines, the mini amusement park is limiting guest capacity in order to allow for physical distancing and require face masks.
Another hot spot on Easter Sunday was Griffith Park. At one point, park rangers closed the vehicle entrances and were diverting cars because of capacity concerns.
The Griffith Park Zoo was allowing guests who already had tickets to enter Zoo Drive but others were being turned away for much of the afternoon.
By around 4:45 p.m. a ranger at the park said vehicle traffic was being allowed back in again.
