Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire at shopping complex on Strip

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting at a popular mall on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night, police say.

Officials report two victims have non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting at the Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The mall is on the Strip next to Treasure Island.

Police say preliminary indications are that a group of teens got into a fight and guns were drawn, leading to a shooting. The victims were part of the groups that were fighting and were not shoppers or bystanders, police say.

Officials are still searching for the suspects.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasmallgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Suspect sought in OC woman's attack
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
Dog stolen from Sherman Oaks home reunited with owner
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
Elephant strolls through Sri Lanka hotel - video
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
Show More
Under-fire shop owner attacks San Diego news crews: VIDEO
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
Mountain lion euthanized in OC confirmed the same one that attacked 3-year-old
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
Body mapping reveals your body's strengths, weakness in 30 seconds
More TOP STORIES News