Witnesses not testifying about alleged LASD gangs due to fear of retaliation, investigators say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6354191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Compton's mayor and city activists shared stories of mistreatment by sheriff's deputies as they called for an investigation into a rogue deputy gang nicknamed the "Executioners."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5370752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sheriff Alex Villanueva unveiled a new policy on department cliques or gangs as one deputy describes an attack that sent two colleagues to the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11890111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The civilian commission that oversees the L.A. County Sheriff's Department will open hearings into allegations of deputy gangs.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is on the hot seat over allegations of deputy gangs operating within the law enforcement agency.At Friday's oversight committee hearing, investigators expressed concern that witnesses are scared to talk over possible retaliation.The plan was to hear testimony from an upper-level sheriff's official. Retired Chief Matthew Burson was subpoenaed but didn't show up."That the former head of the professional standards division of the sheriff's department would conduct himself in this manner regarding a subpoena suggests that the department has something to hide," said Sean Kennedy from the civilian oversight commission.The civilian oversight committee has been investigating the issue of deputy gangs in the sheriff's department.The Inspector General's office is investigating 41 deputies for being part of active gangs. Among them are the alleged Banditos group at the East Los Angeles station and the Executioners group at the Compton station.Investigators say they haven't been able to get people to talk publicly because they are afraid."This witness declined to testify for fear of retaliation in the witness' career, a third witness declined to testify for reasons of career suicide and fear of physical retaliation," said investigator Bert Deixler.Commissioners on Friday were outraged that the sheriff and others have ignored subpoenas. They want these officials to appear and want it enforced by the courts."Including fines, monetary sanctions, incarceration of Mr. Burson if he continues to refuse to testify, until he's willing to testify," said commissioner Robert Bonner.The next hearing is scheduled for July 1. The commissioners want county attorneys to do whatever it takes to get the witnesses to appear.