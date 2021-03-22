Compton shooting: Authorities say no evidence of hate crime in killing of 27-year-old Asian woman

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there is no currently no evidence to indicate that the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Asian woman in Compton was a hate crime, but the investigation is ongoing.

Sia Marie Xiong was killed early Saturday morning in the 1600 block of East Kay Street, according to authorities. She was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead there.

Her family has no idea of the motive, but they and community activists have asked the department to investigate whether her race played a factor in the shooting, particularly during a nationwide increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

"We are looking at it as a murder and our approach is what it always is, and that's to solve it regardless of motive," a homicide detective with the department told Eyewitness news in a statement.

The family of a 27-year-old Asian mother who was killed in Compton is asking authorities to consider whether her murder was racially motivated.



"Given the rise in Asian Americans being murdered and hate crimes against Asian Americans we're asking the sheriff's department to look at it with that lens to see if the motivation was hate against Asians because is was of Asian descent," said civil rights activist Toni Jaramilla.

Xiong didn't live in Compton and family members say they have no idea why she was there.

A description of the suspect and the circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.



A GoFundMe has been established to help Sia's family. She left behind a 3-year-old son, Shakur.

"Sia was so smart, funny and loving!" the page says. "She had so much life to live and so much love to give. The fact that her life has been cut short, in such a violent manner, pains the family to the core."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
